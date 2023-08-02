Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (MUFG) Price Target Increased by 12.15% to 8.44

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (NYSE:MUFG) has been revised to 8.44 / share. This is an increase of 12.15% from the prior estimate of 7.53 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.05 to a high of 9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.58% from the latest reported closing price of 8.07 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - ADR. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUFG is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 251,401K shares. The put/call ratio of MUFG is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Aristotle Capital Management holds 75,326K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,385K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 9.15% over the last quarter.
VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 19,937K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Bank Of America holds 16,267K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,739K shares, representing a decrease of 15.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 80.87% over the last quarter.
Natixis Advisors holds 11,254K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,881K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 90,099.81% over the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,026K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,294K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 74.17% over the last quarter.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a Japanese bank holding and financial services company headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. MUFG holds assets of around US$3.1 trillion as of 2016 and is one of the "Three Great Houses" of the Mitsubishi Group alongside Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
