Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (MUFG) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 10.57

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (NYSE:MUFG) has been revised to 10.57 / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of 9.58 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.45 to a high of 12.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.54% from the latest reported closing price of 8.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - ADR. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUFG is 0.16%, an increase of 45.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 241,314K shares. The put/call ratio of MUFG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 70,426K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,898K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 16.26% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 19,937K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 19,301K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,659K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 67.33% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,393K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,477K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 69.00% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 11,060K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,286K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a Japanese bank holding and financial services company headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. MUFG holds assets of around US$3.1 trillion as of 2016 and is one of the "Three Great Houses" of the Mitsubishi Group alongside Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

