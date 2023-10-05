Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (MUFG) Price Target Increased by 10.23% to 9.21

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (NYSE:MUFG) has been revised to 9.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.23% from the prior estimate of 8.36 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.78 to a high of 11.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.31% from the latest reported closing price of 8.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - ADR. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUFG is 0.12%, an increase of 15.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 249,123K shares. The put/call ratio of MUFG is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 73,898K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,326K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 19,937K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 18,659K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,267K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 35.02% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,477K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,026K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 10,286K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,254K shares, representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUFG by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a Japanese bank holding and financial services company headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. MUFG holds assets of around US$3.1 trillion as of 2016 and is one of the "Three Great Houses" of the Mitsubishi Group alongside Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

