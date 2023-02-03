Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor (TM)

Fintel reports that Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 669.93MM shares of Toyota Motor Corp. (TM). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 710.15MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.31% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toyota Motor is $176.40. The forecasts range from a low of $132.69 to a high of $210.97. The average price target represents an increase of 20.31% from its latest reported closing price of $146.62.

The projected annual revenue for Toyota Motor is $37,110,727MM, an increase of 10.42%. The projected annual EPS is $202.68, an increase of 11.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Motor. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TM is 0.1791%, a decrease of 10.7336%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.03% to 33,198K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 5,453,865 shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,303,278 shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 7.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,594,576 shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,540,367 shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 9.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,016,307 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963,804 shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 9.41% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,707,062 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732,362 shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 12.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,479,800 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472,800 shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

