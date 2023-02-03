Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Cuts Stake in Honda Motor Co. (HMC)

Fintel reports that Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 82.62MM shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 90.97MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.63% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Honda Motor Co. is $31.90. The forecasts range from a low of $25.63 to a high of $42.79. The average price target represents an increase of 26.63% from its latest reported closing price of $25.19.

The projected annual revenue for Honda Motor Co. is $17,207,398MM, an increase of 9.95%. The projected annual EPS is $445.77, an increase of 16.21%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honda Motor Co.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HMC is 0.2992%, a decrease of 6.7097%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 264,210K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 45,493,570 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,504,753 shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 6.28% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 31,383,300 shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,320,800 shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 6.53% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 24,591,755 shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,419,055 shares, representing a decrease of 27.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 22.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,565,007 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,247,011 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 0.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,599,210 shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,261,267 shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Honda Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is a Japanese public multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment, headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.