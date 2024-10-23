Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MUFG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (Symbol: MUFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.19, changing hands as low as $10.15 per share. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUFG's low point in its 52 week range is $7.89 per share, with $11.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.19.

