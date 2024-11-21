Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Alters Stake in Imdex Ltd

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Imdex Ltd, following a series of share purchases by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley. This change in substantial holding status might interest investors tracking Imdex’s market activities and shareholding patterns. Such movements can impact investor sentiment and stock performance in the financial markets.

