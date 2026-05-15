Mitsubishi UFJ Financial FY26 Profit Climbs, Sees Higher Profit In FY27; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG, MBFJF, 8306.T) Friday reported higher profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 with growth in ordinary income. Further, for fiscal 2027, the company projects higher earnings, and increased dividends.

For fiscal 2026, net profit attributable to the company was 2.43 trillion yen or 212.34 yen per share, a growth of 30.3 percent from 1.86 trillion yen or 159.48 yen per share last year.

Ordinary profits climbed 27.7 percent year-over-year to 3.41 trllion yen.

Ordinary income grew 7.3 percent to 14.62 trillion yen from 13.63 trillion yen last year.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company announced final dividend of 51 yen per share and total dividend of 86 yen per share, higher than prior year's 64 yen per share.

For fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company projects dividend of 96 yen per share, comprising interim and year-end dividends of 48 yen per share each.

Looking ahead for the new year, the company expecs net profit attributable of 2.70 trillion yen.

In Tokyo, the shares gained 1.8 percent on Friday to close regular trading at 2,929.00 yen.

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