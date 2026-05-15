Markets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial FY26 Profit Climbs, Sees Higher Profit In FY27; Lifts Dividend

May 15, 2026 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG, MBFJF, 8306.T) Friday reported higher profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 with growth in ordinary income. Further, for fiscal 2027, the company projects higher earnings, and increased dividends.

For fiscal 2026, net profit attributable to the company was 2.43 trillion yen or 212.34 yen per share, a growth of 30.3 percent from 1.86 trillion yen or 159.48 yen per share last year.

Ordinary profits climbed 27.7 percent year-over-year to 3.41 trllion yen.

Ordinary income grew 7.3 percent to 14.62 trillion yen from 13.63 trillion yen last year.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company announced final dividend of 51 yen per share and total dividend of 86 yen per share, higher than prior year's 64 yen per share.

For fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company projects dividend of 96 yen per share, comprising interim and year-end dividends of 48 yen per share each.

Looking ahead for the new year, the company expecs net profit attributable of 2.70 trillion yen.

In Tokyo, the shares gained 1.8 percent on Friday to close regular trading at 2,929.00 yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MBFJF
MUFG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.