Mitsubishi UFJ Financial FY2022 Profit Declines

May 15, 2023 — 05:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MTU) Monday reported a decline in full-year 2022 profits attributable to owners of the parent. Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects an increase in profits.

The profit attributable to the full year was 1,116.4 billion yen, down 14.3 billion from 1,130.8 billion yen in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were 90.73 yen compared to 88.45 yen. Net interest income was 2,907.5 billion yen compared to 2,043.6 billion yen.

The projection for the full year 2023 is 1,300.0 billion yen, up 183.6 billion yen from the year over year.

