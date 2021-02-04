Mitsubishi UFJ Financial 9-month Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MTU) reported profit to owners of parent of 607.0 billion yen for the nine month-period, compared to 587.4 billion yen, prior year. The company said the increase was mainly due to the lack of net extraordinary losses resulting from one-time amortization of goodwill recorded in the previous year partially offset by increases in total credit costs. Earnings per share was 47.27 yen compared to 45.48 yen.

For the nine month period, gross profits was 3.0 trillion yen, an increase of 47.4 billion yen mainly due to an increase in market related gains as well as an increase in net interest income reflecting consolidation of Bank Danamon. Net interest income was 1.39 trillion yen, compared to 1.38 trillion yen, previous year.

