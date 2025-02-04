Mitsubishi UFJ Financial 9-month Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) reported that its profits to owners of parent was 1.75 trillion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 34.7% from prior year. Earnings per share was 149.42 yen compared to 107.78 yen. Ordinary income was 10.28 trillion yen, up 20.8% from previous year.

MUFG has an earnings target of 1.75 trillion yen of profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company noted that there is no change to earnings target released on November 14, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.