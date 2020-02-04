Mitsubishi UFJ Financial 9-month Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MTU) reported that its profit to shareholders for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 declined 33 percent year-on-year to 584.3 billion yen. Earnings per share was 45.07 yen compared to 66.43 yen. Ordinary income increased 5.6 percent to 5.30 trillion yen.

MUFG now targets 750.0 billion yen of profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Estimated total dividend is 25.00 yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.