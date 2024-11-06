News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Exits Major Stake in Regis Resources

November 06, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has ceased to be a substantial holder in Regis Resources Ltd as of November 2024. The changes involved various transactions, including sales and purchases of ordinary shares by entities controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings and Morgan Stanley. This move could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics for Regis Resources stock.

