Mitsubishi UFJ Exits Genex Power Stake

Genex Power Ltd. (AU:GNX) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has officially ceased to be a substantial holder in Genex Power Limited, as detailed in a recent Form 605 filed with the authorities. The change occurred after the collateral held by a Morgan Stanley-controlled entity was returned, affecting over 2.8 million votes previously under Mitsubishi UFJ’s control. This significant shift in Genex Power’s shareholder structure may interest investors monitoring the company’s stock.

