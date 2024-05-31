News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Exits as Capricorn Metals Major Shareholder

May 31, 2024 — 03:21 am EDT

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Capricorn Metals Ltd as detailed in the Form 605, with changes in voting securities resulting from numerous purchases of fully paid ordinary shares by entities controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd and Morgan Stanley.

