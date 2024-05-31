Mitsubishi UFJ Exits as Capricorn Metals Major Shareholder

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Capricorn Metals Ltd as detailed in the Form 605, with changes in voting securities resulting from numerous purchases of fully paid ordinary shares by entities controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd and Morgan Stanley.

For further insights into AU:CMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.