Mitsubishi UFJ Ends Substantial Holding in Korvest Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Korvest Ltd., marked by significant sales of shares, including a final sale of over 1.1 million shares. The changes in shareholding have occurred over a series of transactions, reflecting a dynamic shift in the company’s ownership structure. This move could signal strategic shifts for both entities involved, capturing the attention of investors monitoring market movements.

