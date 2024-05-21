News & Insights

Stocks

Mitsubishi UFJ Ends Substantial Holding in Credit Corp

May 21, 2024 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited, as detailed in a Form 605 notice dated May 21, 2024. The document outlines a series of securities purchases by entities controlled by Morgan Stanley, which led to changes in the substantial holding status.

For further insights into AU:CCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.