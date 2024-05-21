Mitsubishi UFJ Ends Substantial Holding in Credit Corp

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited, as detailed in a Form 605 notice dated May 21, 2024. The document outlines a series of securities purchases by entities controlled by Morgan Stanley, which led to changes in the substantial holding status.

