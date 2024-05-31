Mitsubishi UFJ Ends Major Stake in SRG Global

SRG Global Limited (AU:SRG) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in SRG Global Limited, as detailed in their latest Form 605 filing dated May 31, 2024. The document outlines various transactions, including sales and purchases of fully paid ordinary shares by entities controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd and Morgan Stanley, resulting in significant changes to Mitsubishi’s relevant interests and voting power in the company.

