Mitsubishi UFJ Changes Stake in APM Human Services

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in APM Human Services International Limited, as detailed in their recent Form 605 filing. The notice, dated 23 May 2024, includes a series of transactions involving purchases and sales of ordinary shares by entities controlled by Morgan Stanley. These significant changes in shareholding could be of interest to current and potential investors.

