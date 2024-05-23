News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Changes Stake in APM Human Services

May 23, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

APM Human Services International Limited (AU:APM) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in APM Human Services International Limited, as detailed in their recent Form 605 filing. The notice, dated 23 May 2024, includes a series of transactions involving purchases and sales of ordinary shares by entities controlled by Morgan Stanley. These significant changes in shareholding could be of interest to current and potential investors.

