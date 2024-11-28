Mitsubishi UFJ Buys Stake in Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has gained a significant voting power in Capricorn Metals Ltd, with relevant interests in a substantial number of fully paid ordinary shares. This move highlights the financial group’s strategic positioning within the company, reflecting its influence in the stock market. Investors might want to keep an eye on potential market shifts resulting from this development.

