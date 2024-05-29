Mitsubishi UFJ Becomes Major Shareholder in Base Resources

Base Resources (AU:BSE) has released an update.

Base Resources Limited has announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) now holds a 7.39% stake in the company, comprising 87,021,878 ordinary shares, making MUFG a significant shareholder. Since January 24, MUFG has purchased approximately 44 million shares at an average price of AUD 0.269 each, without selling any. Base Resources is a mineral sands producer operating in Kenya and developing a project in Madagascar, and is listed on both the ASX and AIM.

