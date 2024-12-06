Mitsubishi UFJ Becomes Key Stakeholder in Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has emerged as a substantial holder in Pilbara Minerals Limited, acquiring a significant voting power of 5.20% through its interests in fully paid ordinary shares. This development highlights Mitsubishi UFJ’s strategic investments in the resources sector, potentially impacting Pilbara’s market dynamics.

