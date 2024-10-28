Mitsubishi UFJ Becomes Key Stakeholder in GWA Group

GWA Group Limited (AU:GWA) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder in GWA Group Limited, acquiring a 5% voting power through various associates including Morgan Stanley and First Sentier Investors. This move highlights Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s strategic interest in expanding its influence within the Australian market. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact GWA Group’s future stock performance and governance.

