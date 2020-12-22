Mitsubishi UFJ banking unit to replace CEO -Nikkei

Adds company comment

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T is to replace CEO Kanetsugu Mike with Managing Director Junichi Hanzawa, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

The reshuffle will take place in April, Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi UFJ said it has not announced anything.

Change at the top of the banking unit would be the latest management reshuffle following the April appointment of a new group CEO, whose predecessor lasted just one year in post.

