Mitsubishi UFJ banking unit to replace CEO -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

The banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is to replace CEO Kanetsugu Mike with Managing Director Junichi Hanzawa, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

The reshuffle will take place in April, Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi UFJ could not be reached for immediate comment.

