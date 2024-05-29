Mitsubishi UFJ Announces 19th Shareholders Meeting

Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has announced its 19th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, with provisions for electronic access to meeting information and the ability for shareholders to vote online or in writing prior to the June 26 cutoff. Shareholders are directed to visit the company’s website or the Tokyo Stock Exchange portal for details. The group emphasizes the importance of reviewing the provided materials to exercise voting rights effectively.

