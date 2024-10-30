Mitsubishi UFJ Adjusts Stake in GWA Group

GWA Group Limited (AU:GWA) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has announced a change in its substantial holding in GWA Group Limited, following a series of transactions by entities controlled by Morgan Stanley and First Sentier Investors. These movements have resulted in a sale of over 22,000 shares, marking the end of Mitsubishi UFJ’s status as a substantial holder. Investors in GWA Group might find these developments noteworthy as they reflect shifts in major shareholder positions.

