Mitsubishi UFJ Adjusts Stake in Corporate Travel

November 26, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has adjusted its stake in Corporate Travel Management Limited, reducing its voting power from 7.85% to 6.78%. This change involves several transactions affecting over 11 million shares, highlighting shifting interests in the company’s securities. Such movements are significant for investors tracking major shareholders and their influence on corporate governance.

