Mitsubishi UFJ Adjusts Stake in Corporate Travel

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has adjusted its stake in Corporate Travel Management Limited, reducing its voting power from 7.85% to 6.78%. This change involves several transactions affecting over 11 million shares, highlighting shifting interests in the company’s securities. Such movements are significant for investors tracking major shareholders and their influence on corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:CTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.