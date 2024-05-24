Mitsubishi UFJ Acquires Substantial Stake in APM Human Services

APM Human Services International Limited (AU:APM) has released an update.

APM Human Services International Limited has announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial shareholder with a 5.01% voting power, through various holdings in fully paid ordinary shares. The detailed disclosure includes significant interests in companies such as Morgan Stanley and First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited, where Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. holds voting powers of over 20% and 100% respectively.

