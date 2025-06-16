Mitsubishi Reportedly In Talks For $8 Billion Aethon Deal

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) is in advanced talks to acquire the U.S. shale production and pipeline assets of Aethon Energy Management for approximately $8 billion, in what could become the Japanese conglomerate's largest-ever acquisition, according to several media reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

A final agreement could be announced in the next couple of months, though discussions are still ongoing and not guaranteed to result in a transaction. If completed, the deal would give Mitsubishi a major natural gas presence near the U.S. Gulf Coast and its growing energy export hubs, the reports said.

