Mitsubishi Pencil Sees Strong Sales Growth in 2024

Mitsubishi Pencil Company, Limited reported a solid 18.4% increase in net sales for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, despite a decline in operating and ordinary profit. Earnings per share also rose, reflecting a robust profit attributable to owners of the parent, which jumped by 23.4% compared to the previous year.

