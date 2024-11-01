News & Insights

Mitsubishi Pencil Sees Strong Sales Growth in 2024

November 01, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Mitsubishi Pencil Company, Limited (JP:7976) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Pencil Company, Limited reported a solid 18.4% increase in net sales for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, despite a decline in operating and ordinary profit. Earnings per share also rose, reflecting a robust profit attributable to owners of the parent, which jumped by 23.4% compared to the previous year.

