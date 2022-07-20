Mitsubishi pays record premium for Vietnam oil for power generation - sources

Mitsubishi Corp bought a cargo of Vietnamese crude for loading in September on behalf of Japanese utilities at a record premium for the grade, traders said on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T bought a cargo of Vietnamese crude for loading in September on behalf of Japanese utilities at a record premium for the grade, traders said on Wednesday.

The purchase comes after Nippon Steel bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo at the highest price ever paid in Japan. The world's No. 2 LNG importer is scrambling for power fuels as a global heatwave drives electricity demand this summer.

"Japan has a power shortage, so it has to pay up. Other countries also have the same problem now, especially in Europe," one of the traders said.

Mitsubishi paid a premium of $21 a barrel to dated Brent for the 300,000-barrel cargo of Vietnamese Chim Sao crude, said two of the traders who regularly track the grade.

That puts the cost of the cargo at about $127 a barrel based on current Brent prices, or $38.1 million.

Mitsubishi does not comment on individual deals, a spokesperson said.

Japan last imported Chim Sao crude in February and April, according to Refinitiv data.

