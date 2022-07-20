Mitsubishi pays record premium for Vietnam oil for power generation - sources

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T bought a cargo of Vietnamese crude for loading in September on behalf of Japanese utilities at a record premium for the grade, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The Japanese trader paid a premium of just above $20 a barrel to dated Brent for the 300,000-barrel cargo of Vietnamese Chim Sao crude, they said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.