Mitsubishi pays record premium for Vietnam oil for power generation - sources

Mitsubishi Corp bought a cargo of Vietnamese crude for loading in September on behalf of Japanese utilities at a record premium for the grade, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The Japanese trader paid a premium of just above $20 a barrel to dated Brent for the 300,000-barrel cargo of Vietnamese Chim Sao crude, they said.

