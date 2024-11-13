Mitsubishi Paper Mills Reports Subdued First-Half Earnings

Mitsubishi Paper Mills (JP:3864) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Paper Mills reported lower-than-expected financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, largely due to reduced demand and operational challenges. Despite these setbacks, the company remains optimistic about meeting its full-year financial targets by implementing cost reduction strategies and price adjustments. Investors will be keen to see if these measures can offset the impact of a sluggish global market.

