Mitsubishi (MSBHY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mitsubishi Corp (Symbol: MSBHY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.13, changing hands as high as $52.23 per share. Mitsubishi Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSBHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSBHY's low point in its 52 week range is $47.66 per share, with $59.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.