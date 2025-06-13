Is Mitsubishi (MSBHF) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Mitsubishi Corp. (MSBHF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Mitsubishi Corp. is one of 21 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mitsubishi Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSBHF's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MSBHF has returned about 22.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of 0.4%. This shows that Mitsubishi Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) is another Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.9%.

For Sumitomo Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mitsubishi Corp. is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.4% this year, meaning that MSBHF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Sumitomo Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Conglomerates sector may want to keep a close eye on Mitsubishi Corp. and Sumitomo Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mitsubishi Corp. (MSBHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.