Mitsubishi (MSBHF) Price Target Increased by 27.00% to 52.17

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi (OTC:MSBHF) has been revised to 52.17 / share. This is an increase of 27.00% from the prior estimate of 41.08 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.36 to a high of 62.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.59% from the latest reported closing price of 51.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSBHF is 0.40%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 80,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,692K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 99.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBHF by 19,662.84% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 4,029K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,751K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBHF by 9.61% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,964K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,975K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBHF by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 3,337K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,942K shares, representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBHF by 16.32% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 3,281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,177K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBHF by 17.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.