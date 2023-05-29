Mitsubishi Motors to extend suspension of production in China -Yomiuri

Adds company comment, background

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T will extend a suspension of its production in China beyond May, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday, highlighting struggles the Japanese car maker faces in the world's largest auto market.

Mitsubishi Motors is discussing when to resume production in China with its local partner, a company spokesperson said, adding that there was nothing he could say about the timing.

The company and other Japanese automakers have faced a sales crisis in China as a rapid shift to electric cars has led to a slump in purchases of internal combustion engine vehicles. Mitsubishi Motors had introduced the new Outlander model in China last December.

