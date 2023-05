TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T will extend the suspension of its production in China beyond May, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.