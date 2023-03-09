Mitsubishi Motors to electrify 100% of its fleet by 2035 - Yomiuri

March 09, 2023 — 08:10 pm EST

Written by Elaine Lies for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T plans to electrify 100% of its fleet by 2035 through active introduction of hybrid and electric vehicles (EV), the Yomiuri Shimbun daily said on Friday.

Mitsubishi is a junior member of the partnership of French carmaker Renault SA RENA.PA and Nissan Motor Co 7201.T, which last month announced a deal to redesign their alliance. .

Mitsubishi had previously said it would have 50% of its fleet electrified by 2030, a goal the Yomiuri said would remain unchanged, with emphasis then being on pushing forward with electrification over the next five years.

Mitsubishi also plans on introducing EVs in Europe, it added, saying the company would make an announcement about its plans soon.

The company, which is scheduled to hold a news conference later on Friday, declined to comment when asked about the report.

