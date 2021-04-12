Mitsubishi Motors to cut output in Japan and Thailand due to chip shortage

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T will cut production by a combined 7,500 vehicles at three plants in Japan and Thailand in April, it said on Monday, citing chip shortages.

The company is examining whether there will be more production cuts in May, a company spokeswoman added.

