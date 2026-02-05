Markets

Mitsubishi Motors Slips To Loss In 9 Months; Backs FY25 Profit View, Lifts Sales Forecast

February 05, 2026 — 03:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK, 7211.T) Thursday reported a loss in the first nine months of fiscal 2025 amis slightly lower net sales. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 earnings view, and raised sales forecast.

In the nine-month period, the company recorded loss attributable to owners of the parent of 4.49 billion yen, compared to prior year's profit of 33.23 billion yen. Basic loss per share was 3.35 yen, compared to prior year's profit of 22.80 yen.

Operating profit fell 69.8 percent to 31.63 billion yen from 104.59 billion yen last year.

Net sales edged down 0.6 percent to 1.977 trillion yen from 1.989 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to project attributable profit of 10 billion yen or 7.47 yen per basic share, down 75.6 percent year-over-year, and operating profit to decline 49.6% from last year to 70 billion yen.

Further, the firm now expects net sales to grow 4 percent to 2.90 trillion yen. The company previously expected net sales of 2.82 trillion yen.

On the Tokyo stock exchange, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading at 398.20 yen.

