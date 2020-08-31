Mitsubishi Motors says former chairman Osamu Masuko has died

Mitsubishi Motors Corp's former chairman, Osamu Masuko, died from "cardiac insufficiency" on Aug. 27, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Monday. He was 71.

Masuko, a veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, had just weeks ago resigned as chairman citing health reasons. He joined Mitsubishi Motors in 2004 and became president in 2007, and oversaw the creation of the partnership between Mitsubishi and Nissan Motor Co 7201.T.

