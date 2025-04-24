Mitsubishi Motors Reports March Sales, Production

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK), on Thursday, reported March total domestic sales of 12,620 units. Total production was 73,747 units.

For the year-to-date period, total domestic sales were 33,197 units. Total production was 227,753 units.

For fiscal 2024, total domestic sales were 117,486 units. Total production was 909,743 units.

The company noted that its total domestic sales includes imports to Japan.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan — is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan.

