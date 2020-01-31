Mitsubishi Motors Posts 9-month Loss

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK, 7211) reported Friday that its nine-month loss attributable to the shareholders of the parent was 11.76 billion yen, compared to a profit of 69.16 billion yen last year. Basic loss per share was 7.90 yen, compared to prior-year's profit per share of 46.46 yen.

Operating profit for the period was 3.63 billion yen, a decrease of 95.7 percent from 85.02 billion yen last year.

Consolidated net sales for nine months slid by 7.1 percent to 1.67 trillion yen from last year's 1.79 trillion yen.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2019, the company continues to expect attributable net income of 5 billion yen or 3.36 yen per share, operating profit of 30 billion yen and net sales of 2.45 trillion yen.

