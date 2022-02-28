Mitsubishi Motors may suspend car sales in Russia due to sanctions -Jiji

Sakura Murakami Reuters
Published

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors may suspend the sale of its cars in Russia due to economic sanctions imposed on Russia, news agency Jiji reported on Tuesday.

Japan on Tuesday joined the United States and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country's leaders and three financial institutions.

