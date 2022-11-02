Mitsubishi Motors H1 Profit Soars, Boosts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent soared to 82.74 billion Japanese yen from last year's 21.67 billion yen.

Earnings per share grew to 55.59 yen from 14.56 yen a year ago. Operating income for the quarter climbed 274.2 percent to 101.32 billion yen from last year.

Net sales for the first half increased 30.1 percent to 1.16 trillion yen from 890.57 billion yen in the same period last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company now expects profit attributable to be 140 billion yen or 94.07 yen per share, on net sales of 2.53 trillion yen.

The company previously expected profit attributable to be 90 billion yen or 60.47 yen per share, and net sales of 2.35 trillion yen.

