Mitsubishi Motors H1 Net Income Declines; Net Sales Up 14.9%

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) reported that its first half net income to owners of the parent was 67.5 billion yen, a decline of 18.4% from last year. Earnings per share was 45.34 yen compared to 55.59 yen, prior year. Net sales were 1.33 trillion yen, an increase of 14.9% from prior year.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects: earnings per share of 94.05 yen; net income to owners of parent of 140 billion yen; and net sales of 2.85 trillion yen.

