Mitsubishi Motors FY23 Net Profit Down; Sees Weak Profit, Higher Sales In FY24

(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 net income attributable to owners of the parent dropped 8.3 percent to 154.71 billion Japanese yen from last year's 168.73 billion yen.

Earnings per share declined to 103.96 yen from 113.36 yen a year ago. Operating income, however, edged up 0.2 percent to 190.97 billion yen from last year's 190.50 billion yen.

Net sales for the year increased 13.5 percent to 2.79 trillion yen from 2.46 trillion yen in the same period last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2024, the company expects profit attributable to be 144 billion yen or 96.85 yen per share, down 6.9 percent from last year. Operating income would be 190 billion yen, down 0.5 percent, while net sales are expected to rise 3.2 percent to 2.88 trillion yen.

