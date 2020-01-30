Mitsubishi Motors denies fraud in German probe over illegal emissions defeat devices

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday there was no reason to believe it had committed fraud as suspected in a German investigation into the Japanese automaker over illegal emissions defeating devices used in its diesel vehicles. In a statement, Mitsubishi, said that the 1.6 litre diesel engines subject to the investigation, including its control system, were manufactured by France's PSA Group . The Japanese carmaker is the latest manufacturer to be investigated on suspicion of hiding illegal levels of pollution following a regulatory clampdown on toxic fumes triggered by Volkswagen's 2015 admission that it had cheated emissions tests. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu) ((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MITSUBISHI EMISSIONS/ (URGENT)

